How Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Family Vacation Helped Heal Their Relationship

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are living in the moment.
As the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the Grammy winner continue to enjoy a family getaway, a source tells E! News that Kanye "is doing better and things have calmed down." Kim and Kanye, who share four kids together, recently reunited after a series of headline-making comments from the rapper. However, despite speculation about their relationship status, the insider shares with E! News, "Being with the kids and family has been very good for them."
The source continues, "Kim is being patient with Kanye. They are keeping things light and fun for the kids and trying not to focus too much on the past or the future. They are enjoying this vacation time and being together in the moment."
In late July, Kanye raised eyebrows when he tweeted about wanting a divorce from Kim. However, the "Stronger" rapper, who has shared his bipolar disorder diagnosis in the past, later apologized to his wife of six years "for going public with something that was a private matter."
The 43-year-old star added in his July 25 tweet, "I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me."
Following Kanye's apology, Kim flew to see her husband on their family's Wyoming ranch. While there, a source told E! News, the couple's reunion got "very emotional."
Though Kim flew home to Los Angeles without Kanye on July 28, the pair embarked on their family trip in early August. As a source previously explained to E! News, Kim and Kanye are taking this opportunity to "to relax together and spend time as a family."
Referencing Kanye's presidential run, the source also noted, "Kim and Kanye haven't discussed anything political while spending the week together as a family. Kim didn't want to rock the boat and argue with Kanye because the trip is all about the kids. They also would never argue in front of them."
During the first part of the family's trip to a tropical location, Kanye shared a video of himself dancing with the couple's eldest daughter North West. As a second insider told E! News, "Kanye is in a great place and feeling creatively inspired and truly enjoying his time with his wife and children."
For the second part of the family's getaway, they're spending time in the great outdoors.