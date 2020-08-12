Anna FarisMeghan & HarryGwen StefaniVideosPhotos

Scott Disick Proves Son Reign Is the "Cutest Boy in the World" in New Photo

Is Reign Disick the cutest boy in the world?

Dad Scott Disick seems to think so!

On Tuesday, Aug. 11, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram to share a sweet snap of his five-year-old son. In the photo, the youngest Disick child donned blue, pinstriped pajamas and seemingly made a gesture to his new shaved 'do.

The Talentless founder wrote alongside the image, "The cutest boy in the world."

As fans may recall, earlier this month, Kourtney Kardashian debuted Reign's new look on Instagram, writing, "I am not ok." Days later, Scott shared a new photo of the little one's buzz cut.

At the time, the Flip It Like Disick star captioned the update, "Play on playa."

Kourtney and Scott welcomed Reign into the world back in December 2014. While the reality TV stars may no longer be a couple, they make an active effort to co-parent their three kids: Mason Disick, 10, Penelope Disick, 8, and Reign Disick, 5.

Take a closer look for yourself by scrolling through Reign's cutest pics below!

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns this September only on E!
Instagram
One Cute Kid

For an Instagram post in August 2020, Scott Disick declared, "The cutest boy in the world."

Instagram/Scott Disick
Scott's Little "Playa"

Following Reign's buzz cut, Scott Disick shared this picture perfect update. He wrote, "Play on playa."

Instagram
New Hair, Who Dis?

Kourtney shocked fans when she revealed Reign shaved off his signature blond locks!

Instagram
Summer Fun

Kourtney takes her kids to Santa Barbara for a weekend getaway in August 2020.

Instagram
Cuddle Bug

Little Reign is all smiles while cuddling with mama Kourtney.

Instagram
Playmates

Reign and big sister Penelope Disick enjoy a see-saw ride together.

Instagram
Serious Selfie

Reign is mastering selfies at a young age!

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Bedtime

The youngest Disick looks adorable and ready for bed in red and white PJs.

Instagram
Hiking Buddies

Reign and Kourtney get some fresh air during an outing to TreePeople in Los Angeles.

Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian
Dinner Date

The mommy-son duo enjoy a dinner date.

Instagram
Breaking a Sweat

Reign and Penelope get their hands dirty.

Instagram
Aw!

Reign hugs his big sister in a sweet candid snapshot.

Instagram/Scott Disick
Jet-Setting

Scott Disick kicks back with his son on a private jet.

Instagram
Horsin' Around

Reign hangs out with a beautiful brown horse.

Instagram
Ciao!

Reign and Penelope hold hands while on vacation in Italy with the family.

Instagram
Yeezy Vibes

Reign and Saint channel Kanye West on Halloween

Instagram / Scott Disick
R & R

Reign and Scott relax together while watching TV.

Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian
Merry Christmas!

Kourt poses with her little one during the Kardashians' annual Christmas party.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Shine Bright

Reign snaps a selfie under a canopy of lights during the holiday bash.

Instagram / Scott Disick
Like Father, Like Son

How cool are these too?

Instagram
Grinching Around

Reign looks hilariously serious while meeting The Grinch.

Instagram
Beach Babes

Reign, Scott and Kourtney watch the sun set during a tropical getaway.

Instagram
Three's Company

Reign, Mason and Penelope prove the Disick kids got their parents' good genes.

Instagram
Mellow Yellow

Reign holds on to cousin True Thompson, who looks adorable in a lemon-themed outfit.

Instagram
Disney Days

Reign meets Mickey Mouse at Disneyland.

Instagram
Cousin Love

Reign, Saint West and Chicago West enjoy a play date that is warming our hearts.

Instagram
Superhero Reign

Scott's youngest looks ready to fly away in a hero mask and cape.

Khloe Kardashian / Snapchat
Baby Bear

"He's soooo cute," Khloe posted with Reign as a koala.

Khloe Kardashian / Snapchat
Mustache Man

Reign looks too cute with a mustache filter!

Kourtney Kardashian / Snapchat
Very Personal Training

Reign sits on his mom's back during an intense workout at the house.

photos
What's your favorite Reign moment? Be sure to let us know.

What's your favorite Reign moment? Be sure to let us know.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns this September only on E!

