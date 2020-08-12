Tyler Cameron's "Most Terrifying" Memory Includes Hannah Brown

Tyler Cameron's journey on The Bachelorette wasn't all rosy.
As Bachelor Nation fans may recall, the model was the runner-up on Hannah Brown's season of the ABC dating series in 2019. In the finale, Tyler was ready to propose to the Alabama native, but Hannah told him that she was in love with fellow contestant Jed Wyatt. Now, Tyler is looking back at his experience on the show in the first video for his new YouTube channel.
During his debut Q&A, the 27-year-old was asked to share the "most terrifying thing" he's ever done. After hearing the question, Tyler laughed and said, "Picked out an engagement ring." While fans got to see Tyler select an engagement ring for Hannah, he never got a chance to get down on one knee.
Though Hannah put an end to her relationship with Tyler on the show, the duo later reunited off-camera. In March, Hannah was spotted spending time with Tyler and his pals, including Bachelor star Matt James, in Florida.
However, despite hopes for a potential romantic reunion for Tyler and Hannah, the Dancing With the Stars champ has confirmed that she's single.
As for Tyler, he recently sparked romance rumors with model Jilissa Ann Zoltko after they were spotted getting lunch together. "Tyler and Jilissa initially connected through social media. Tyler definitely showed interest in her and made a joke about coming out to Jupiter, Florida to visit him since she lives in Miami," a source told E! News in late June. "Jilissa took him up on it and they have been hanging out these last few days."
While the insider described their relationship as "casual" the source noted that they're "definitely into each other."
"They have been hanging out at his house with his friend Matt and have been doing normal things like going on the boat, going out to eat and hanging out at the house," the insider revealed. "Tyler and Jilissa have good chemistry and make each other laugh. There's a strong flirtation between them but Tyler doesn't want anything serious."
As for the traits he hopes to find in a potential partner? Tyler shared in his YouTube video, "Someone that loves others, respects others and is ready to get on an adventure with me at any time, any moment."
