Robin Williams' Son Zak Pens Heartfelt Tribute to His Dad on the Anniversary of His Death

Robin Williams' legacy carries on in his children.

Tuesday, Aug. 11 marked six years since the iconic star's untimely passing in August 2014 at 63 years old. Before the difficult day was over, Williams' firstborn, son Zak Pym Williams, took to social media to publicly honor his beloved father and pledge to carry on what Robin held dear during his life.

"Dad, today marks six years since your passing," Zak wrote. "Your legacy lives on in your family and in those who carry your spirit within their hearts. We will continue to fight for what's good in the world, for peace, and for connecting people instead of tearing them apart. Love you so much!"

Zak has a daily reminder of his late dad in his 1-year-old son named McLaurin Clement Williams. Robin's middle name was also McLaurin.