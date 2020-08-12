Robin Williams' Son Zak Pens Heartfelt Tribute to His Dad on the Anniversary of His Death

Robin Williams' legacy carries on in his children.
Tuesday, Aug. 11 marked six years since the iconic star's untimely passing in August 2014 at 63 years old. Before the difficult day was over, Williams' firstborn, son Zak Pym Williams, took to social media to publicly honor his beloved father and pledge to carry on what Robin held dear during his life.
"Dad, today marks six years since your passing," Zak wrote. "Your legacy lives on in your family and in those who carry your spirit within their hearts. We will continue to fight for what's good in the world, for peace, and for connecting people instead of tearing them apart. Love you so much!"
Zak has a daily reminder of his late dad in his 1-year-old son named McLaurin Clement Williams. Robin's middle name was also McLaurin.
A day before the anniversary, Robin's only daughter, Zelda Williams, also shared a message with fans of her father's about why they wouldn't find her on social media on the sad day.
"Tomorrow is Dad's death anniversary," Zelda began her note. "As always, I will not be here."
"It's hard for me on regular, good days to remain the person expected to graciously accept the world's need to share their memories of him and express their condolences for his loss," she elaborated. "As I've said in the past, while I am constantly touched by all of your boundless continued love for him, some days it can feel a bit like being seen as a roadside memorial—a place, not a person—where people drive past and leave their sentiments to then go about their days comforted their love for him was witnessed."
"But sometimes," Zelda noted, "that leaves me emotionally buried under a pile of other's memories instead of my own. After all, even roses by the truckload still weigh a ton."
In her absence, she pointed fans to hotlines for suicide prevention and resources for anxiety and depression if needed. The Oscar-winning actor was found dead in his home in 2014 after committing suicide. His widow Susan Schneider later said in 2015 that Robin had been diagnosed with Lewy body dementia after his death, a disease she blamed for his suicide.
As Zelda concluded, "Whoever out there needs to hear it, please use this as your signpost in the desert. Reach out. Seek help. Keep fighting."