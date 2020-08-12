Orlando Bloom Hopes His and Katy Perry's Daughter Will Be a Total "Daddy's Girl"

It won't be long before Orlando Bloom is a father of two.
The 43-year-old actor appeared on Tuesday's episode of The Tonight Show and spoke about how he and Katy Perry are preparing to welcome a baby girl.
"I'm so excited to have a little daddy's girl," the Pirates of the Caribbean star said. "I hope she's going to love me as much as I love her. But that daddy's girl thing, that love of your life feeling, I think is right around there."
Jimmy Fallon—who is the dad to two daughters, 7-year-old Winnie and 5-year-old Franny—reassured him "it's the best thing in the world."
"It really is love at first sight and then just doesn't end," the late-night host said.
Perry spoke about Bloom's level of excitement during a June interview on Mix 104.1's Karson & Kennedy.
"I think he's really excited for a little girl," the 35-year-old singer said. "They say that little girls are, you know, daddy's little girl. That's how it's going to be. We'll see."
Bloom is also the proud parent to a 9-year-old son named Flynn, who he shares with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr. And while the child is already a big brother to 2-year-old Hart and 10-month-old Myles, who Kerr shares with husband Evan Spiegel, it looks like he's looking forward to having another sibling.
"He's got a couple of other brothers, but this is his first sister," Bloom said. "So, he's excited, too. So, it's an exciting time."
