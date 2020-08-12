Why This Season of HBO's Hard Knocks Is Already Unlike Any Other

Related : Should the NFL Be Cancelled for 2020?

We appreciate HBO's nod to normalcy in the form of last night's premiere of Hard Knocks.

The award-winning series, which follows a different NFL team's training camp each summer, is back for a 15th season. And this year—"one not like any year we've had in the National Football League," observes Los Angeles Chargers coach Anthony Lynn, who reveals at the top of the hour that he contracted COVID-19—all bets are off. (Well, they're on, because Vegas will take your money come hell or more hell, but you understand.)

With no guarantee that there will even be a professional football season in 2020, and with colleges canceling fall sports at a rapid clip due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, NFL Films doggedly set out to capture how the athletes are preparing to play in this highly irregular moment in time. Just as they've been doing for the better part of two decades, only with social distancing and a host of other rules in place to keep everyone healthy, minus any injuries suffered from the actual hard knocks.

So, as you might imagine, a lot looks different this season, and not only because face masks are no longer just for the field and the premiere opened with the Chargers having a big group Zoom meeting, the players full of as many questions about how they're actually going to pull this off as you may have.