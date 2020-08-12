Why Morgan Stewart and Jordan McGraw Think Their Daughter Will Be "Nerdy"

Morgan Stewart and Jordan McGraw are already imagining what their little girl will be like.

On tonight's Nightly Pop, the parents-to-be joined Morgan's co-hosts Hunter March and Nina Parker for a friendly game of "Fian...Say What?: Baby Edition." For the first round, Nina reminded Nightly Pop viewers that a psychic previously predicted Morgan's pregnancy.

"I'm getting pregnant in April, my psychic told me," Morgan noted in flashback footage. "But not engaged, I swear. I don't know with who though."

As Nina pointed out, the psychic may've been right about the pregnancy, but was off regarding everything else. While the psychic said Morgan would be pregnant in the spring with a baby boy, yesterday's pregnancy announcement, which included footage from the E! personality's gender reveal, confirmed that she and Jordan are expecting a little girl.

"We got pregnant really close to that month and she also…Oh, she got the sex wrong," Morgan reflected. "But she did say I was gonna get pregnant before I got married."