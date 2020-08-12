Stephen "tWitch" Boss Says He's Felt "Genuine Love" Working on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Numerous current and past employees have spoken out about the "toxic environment" at The Ellen DeGeneres Show, but based on his experience, Stephen "tWitch" Boss has nothing bad to say.

In a recent interview, the show's DJ told E! News he was looking forward to returning to work and "experiencing the love there."

"You know, there hasn't been too many gigs where you feel it every day and build a genuine love from front to back. And the audience, being so happy to be there and ready to dance and ready to laugh and have a good time," he explained, adding that this makes him feel "blessed... on a daily basis."

At the moment, it's unclear if and when The Ellen DeGeneres show staff will return to the WarnerBros. lot, but tWitch says that until then, he and wife Allison Holker are making the most of the time they have with their family.