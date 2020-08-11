Sofía Vergara, Simon Cowell & Terry Crews Talk Filming America's Got Talent During Coronavirus

Sofía Vergara may be the new judge on America's Got Talent, but she's already a part of the family.
During a virtual chat with Lilliana Vazquez, which aired on today's Daily Pop and took place prior to Simon Cowell's electric bike accident, Vergara touched on her transition from working on the Modern Family set to filming one of the biggest talent contests.
"It was, kind of, strange for me to start a new job. Because, it was something I was not used to at all," the Colombian-American actress exclusively told Vazquez. "But, the moment I got there everybody was so nice to me. Everybody, you know, I loved being there. I enjoyed being there. So, it was easy."
Not only was this a new gig for Vergara, but she joined the AGT family just before the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Nonetheless, the show has been able to go on during these unprecedented times.
Vergara added, "I felt like I was part of the family and then I was very surprised and very happy that we have been able to get away with finishing the season."
Fellow judge Cowell and host Terry Crews, who joined Vergara for the interview, joked that the AGT newbie did experience some hazing.
The Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor joked, "There was a rumor that she got rid of Heidi [Klum] for a minute there, that was the rumor that was spread. But that was not true, it was not true."
Leaning into the bit, Vergara quipped that she "needed the spotlight on me." But, in all seriousness, the Modern Family star said it was "good now that" Klum's returned to the judge's panel.
For Cowell, with live shows kicking off tonight, he's looking forward to "the unexpected."
He explained, "A few weeks ago, we were that close to having to say there won't be any live shows. We had a plan but, it was…there was one night where I was thinking, 'This isn't going to happen.'"
Unfortunately for Cowell, he'll be missing this week's episodes as he's recovering from his electric bike accident, which took place Saturday, Aug. 8. Kelly Clarkson will be stepping in as a guest judge for this week.
Hopefully, tonight and tomorrow's episodes don't feature a "piano playing dog" as that's Cowell's dream act.
