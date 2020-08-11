Sofía Vergara, Simon Cowell & Terry Crews Talk Filming America's Got Talent During Coronavirus

Sofía Vergara may be the new judge on America's Got Talent, but she's already a part of the family.

During a virtual chat with Lilliana Vazquez, which aired on today's Daily Pop and took place prior to Simon Cowell's electric bike accident, Vergara touched on her transition from working on the Modern Family set to filming one of the biggest talent contests.

"It was, kind of, strange for me to start a new job. Because, it was something I was not used to at all," the Colombian-American actress exclusively told Vazquez. "But, the moment I got there everybody was so nice to me. Everybody, you know, I loved being there. I enjoyed being there. So, it was easy."

Not only was this a new gig for Vergara, but she joined the AGT family just before the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Nonetheless, the show has been able to go on during these unprecedented times.

Vergara added, "I felt like I was part of the family and then I was very surprised and very happy that we have been able to get away with finishing the season."