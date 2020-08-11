Viola Davis Buys Former Plantation She Was Born On for Her Birthday

Viola Davis is going back to her roots for her 55th birthday.

On Instagram, the actress revealed she's purchased the former St. Matthews, South Carolina plantation where she was born 55 years ago. She shared a picture of the structure where her mom delivered her with the caption, "The above is the house where I was born August 11, 1965. It is the birthplace of my story. Today on my 55th year of life....I own it....all of it."

"'May you live long enough to know why you were born', Cherokee Birth Blessing," she added.

The How to Get Away With Murder star previously told People that growing up she viewed the estate, named the Singleton Plantation, as a place of joy, despite its dark history.

"I think I read one slave narrative of someone who was on that plantation which was horrific. 160 acres of land, and my grandfather was a sharecropper. Most of my uncles and cousins, they're farmers. That's the choice that they had," she said, adding, "My grandmother's house was a one room shack. I have a picture of it on my phone because I think it's a beautiful picture."