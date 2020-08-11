Beyoncé Makes Young Black Is King Fan's Dream Come True With Surprise Phone Call

Related : Beyonce Releases "Black Is King" Visual Album on Disney+

Who wouldn't want to get a call from Beyoncé? One little girl had the opportunity to talk with Queen Bey over the phone after her heartfelt reaction to Black Is King went viral.

It all started last week when Rea Khoetha posted a video of her niece Tshepang crying over the film and saying, "It's so beautiful."

Rea wrote, "Guys my niece's reaction to #BlackisKing. Like this is how @Beyoncé is making our Black generation feel. Just filled with pride, the joy and the beauty of being Black."

The video caught the attention of Beyoncé's mom Tina Knowles-Lawson, who decided to reach out to Rea.

"This has me in tears," Tina wrote in a post shared to Instagram. "It makes all the stress and worry, all the haters, and negativity that was put out there to try to destruct, tear down and deter from her intentions. But this video makes it all worthwhile!!!! This is the message that Beyoncé worked so hard to convey, I prayed hard that the message would get through and that little Black girls everywhere could see the beauty that is in our Black people and our culture and our ancestors. She is beautiful and so is this!!!!"