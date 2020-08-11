Read Savannah Chrisley's Heartfelt Birthday Tribute From Nic Kerdiles

No matter where they stand, Nic Kerdiles' love for Savannah Chrisley is crystal clear.
While the reality star and her fiancé have postponed their wedding and are, in Chrisley's words, "figuring it out," Kerdiles was not shy about putting his feelings about the famous birthday girl out there on her special day.
"Happy 23rd Birthday to the woman that has changed my life," he wrote to her on Instagram. "I continue to thank God everyday for having put you in my life. Your smile, your heart, your strength, your ambition and your overall love is unmatched!"
Referencing the video he posted of her singing to him and kissing at a concert, "These moments are the ones that I hold onto most. So proud of the woman you have become and continue to be. Love ya kid!"
Kerdiles proposed to Chrisley in December 2018. Before the pandemic struck, Chrisley was looking to tie the knot in May. However, a wedding never happened and in June, the bride-to-be shed more light on why they decided to postpone the nuptials.
"We made [the decision] together. We both realized that things moved way too fast and we needed to go back to dating," Savannah shared on the Chrisley Confessions podcast. "I just knew we had to work on things on a different level. We had to dig deeper and it's hard. It's 2020 and you know what, it's okay not to follow the guidelines and the whole timeframe that everyone follows."
In a follow-up episode, the TV personality acknowledged fans wanted something more concrete. "I wish I had a clear cut answer for everyone because you know what, I've brought you into my life, I've shown you my personal life, so it's my responsibility to let you know where that stands," she said on the podcast. "But, when two people love each other and nothing bad has happened, it's not so clear cut. It's 'We're figuring it out."
As for what they're figuring out, dad Todd Chrisley clarified it was not an issue of infidelity.
Savannah added, "It's involved both of us growing and career changes for Nic and me coming into myself and my career…like [Todd] said, it's all growing."