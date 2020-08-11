The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Is Coming Back as a Drama

Cooper is co-creating the show with executive producer and showrunner Chris Collins, and according to Deadline, Bel-Air will be able to dive deeper into the conflicts, emotions, and biases that there wasn't time for in the original sitcom.

Smith publicly praised the trailer when it went viral in March 2019, and released his own video in which he interviewed Cooper along with former writers of the original show, calling the idea "brilliant."

"Bel-Air is a reimagining. It's a reinterpretation of this incredible story, and bringing it into modern day life in 2019," Cooper explained in the video.

"As funny as the episodes are, there was a whole other layer that you couldn't do," Smith said. "In a one hour drama, you can do eight episode arcs! The dramatic version of these ideas means that you can use existing storylines, but it's not going to seem like you're redoing an episode, because the storyline's gonna be brand new from the dramatic perspective."