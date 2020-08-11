The Weeknd, Maluma and More to Perform at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards

More superstars have been added to the already impressive list of performers for the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards.
On Tuesday, Aug. 11, the network announced that The Weeknd, Maluma, Roddy Ricch and CNCO are set to perform during the upcoming ceremony. This will mark The Weeknd's second appearance at the award show, as he previously performed at the 2015 VMAs. In addition to performing, the "Blinding Lights" star is also up for six awards, set to air live on Aug. 30. Roddy Ricch also scored three nominations, while Maluma landed recognition with his Best Latin Video nomination. CNCO also received two nods.
It was previously announced that BTS, Doja Cat and J Balvin will all be performing during the award show, while Keke Palmer will take on hosting duties. "We're thrilled to have the multi-talented Keke Palmer as this year's 'VMAs' host," Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events for ViacomCBS Media Networks, said. "Keke is an energetic force and a quadruple threat with unmatched comedic wit who will make this year's show truly unforgettable."
While the 2020 VMAs were previously set to be an in-person ceremony, the network recently announced a change of plans due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
"The 2020 VMAs will be held on Sunday, August 30th and pay homage to the incredible resiliency of New York with several outdoor performances around the City with limited or no audience, adhering to all state and city guidelines," the network said in a statement on Aug. 7, via Variety. "In close consultation with state and local health officials, it became clear at this time that outdoor performances with limited or no audience would be more feasible and safer than an indoor event. The VMAs will highlight the boroughs in an exciting show and return to Barclays Center in 2021. MTV will continue to work closely with the Department of Health, state and local officials, the medical community, and key stakeholders to ensure the safety of all involved."
Ahead of the ceremony, you can see the complete list of nominees for the 2020 Video Music Awards HERE.