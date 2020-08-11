Meghan Markle Recalls Feeling "Voiceless" in Powerful Voting Message

Meghan Markle does not take her voice lightly.

While the Duchess of Sussex and former American actress has been a public figure for nearly a decade now, even she understands the struggle of feeling unheard.

With the centennial of women's right to vote in the United States being celebrated in August and the 2020 presidential election approaching, Markle and dozens of other prominent women—including Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton and Oprah Winfrey—weighed in on why they're casting their vote in November in a feature for Marie Claire's first digital August issue.

As Markle powerfully explained to the magazine, "I know what it's like to have a voice, and also what it's like to feel voiceless. I also know that so many men and women have put their lives on the line for us to be heard. And that opportunity, that fundamental right, is in our ability to exercise our right to vote and to make all of our voices heard."