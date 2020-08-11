How Anna Faris Congratulated Ex Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger After Daughter's Birth

Anna Faris is supporting ex-husband Chris Pratt as he becomes a father once again.
On Monday, Aug. 10, the actor and Katherine Schwarzenegger announced the birth of their baby girl, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt. The famous exes, who split exactly three years ago after eight years of marriage, continue to amicably co-parent their son Jack and Anna has been open about her support for his new relationship.
In light of the 7-year-old officially becoming a big brother, a source tells E! News how the Mom star reacted to the baby news.
"Anna congratulated them and sent a gift," the insider reveals. "They are on good terms and have a nice relationship. She's happy for Jack to be a big brother and is very supportive."
During a 2019 appearance on the Divorce Sucks! podcast, Anna discussed why their commitment to each other remains the same even if their romantic relationship didn't last. "We are so good and respectful towards each other, and I think that there is so much kindness and love," she shared at the time. "It is very difficult to be completely separate from somebody you have spent so much emotional investment with."
As for Chris and Katherine's first few days as parents to baby Lyla, a second source says they're adjusting at home and have the support of their loved ones.
After coming home from the hospital on Friday night, the insider explains that Katherine's father, Arnold Schwarzenegger, her mother, Maria Shriver, and her siblings "were waiting at home the moment she got there to meet the baby."
Since then, we're told her family has been "coming by daily for short visits."
"Katherine and Chris are over the moon and adjusting well. Katherine is such a natural mom and Chris is a very hands on dad. They couldn't be happier," adds the source.
Just hours ago, the Guardians of the Galaxy star and author shared a photo of the infant's hand and captioned it, "We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt/ We couldn't be happier. Both mom and baby are doing great. We are extremely blessed."