Joey King Reveals What It Was Really Like Filming The Kissing Booth Movies With Ex Jacob Elordi

Joey King is revealing what it's really like to work with her ex Jacob Elordi on The Kissing Booth movies.

The 21-year-old actress spilled the tea in a cover story for Cosmopolitan's September issue.

As fans are well aware, King and Elordi met in 2017 while working on the first Kissing Booth film, which follows the romance of their characters Elle Evans and Noah Flynn. The two quickly formed a connection off-screen and began dating. But by the end of 2018, fans started to wonder if the co-stars had split. Then, in 2019, The Kissing Booth's sequel was announced, and King and Elordi found themselves working together again.

"No one's thinking to themselves, That was easy, because it wasn't," King said when asked about acting with someone who might now make her feel more guarded. "I'm sure people will analyze every movement and every detail. And you know what? Let them. But at the end of the day, I was just thrilled to be Elle Evans again."

The Emmy-nominated star then elaborated, noting "there's so much" that she wanted to say.

"What's the most, um, correct way to go about this?" King said. "Elle Evans needs her Noah Flynn, and whatever that means for my personal life, I'll do anything to make sure the story of my character who I care about so much is complete."