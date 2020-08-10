Go Behind the Scenes of Monsta X's Epic From Seoul With Luv Virtual Concert

Monbebe, this one's for you.

K-pop supergroup Monsta X just gave E! News an exclusive look inside their latest concert, From Seoul With Luv, which aired virtually on Aug. 8 via LiveXLive. The sold-out spectacle marked Monsta X's only live performance of the year after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the postponement of their tour.

Monsta X's fandom, otherwise known as Monbebe, tuned in to see the guys perform songs from their English-language album, All About Luv, as well as their endless Korean hits. Additionally, newly revealed stages for "HAPPY WITHOUT ME" and "MISBEHAVE" let each member express how much their devoted fans mean to them.

Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney and I.M. also shared never-before-seen selfies and personalized messages with us.