Kate Hudson Reveals the Words She Tells Herself When She's Feeling Stressed

"Don't expect yourself to be a super-human! It's just not possible. Or fun, for that matter!"

Stitch that Kate Hudson quote on pillows and place one in every room of our house because it's the 2020 mantra we all need to live by.

The Weight Watchers ambassador opened up about her go-to nutritious recipes and indulgences in E! News' Wellness Wednesday series, which features some of our favorite stars detailing their self-care routines. And fun is definitely a word we would use to describe her approach to a healthy lifestyle.

And given her passion for all things wellness—including co-founding the popular athletic-wear company Fabletics—it shouldn't come as much of a surprise that the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Day star's daily practices are inspiring. But given that she is also a mom to sons Ryder Robinson, 16, and Bingham Hawn Bellamy,9, and daughter Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa, 22 months, her day-to-day is also super relatable, with Hudson working to "cultivate a positive mindset" and make time for herself.