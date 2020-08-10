Zac Efron to Star in Three Men and a Baby Remake for Disney+

One man down, two to go.

Zac Efron has been cast as one of the leads in a remake of Three Men and a Baby for Disney+, and as thrilling as that is, we have to ask: Who are the other two men?!

In the 1987 film, which was directed by Leonard Nimoy, Ted Danson, Tom Selleck, and Steve Guttenberg starred as a trio of bachelors who discover a baby on their doorstep one day and reluctantly have to start caring for it. Eventually they come to love baby Mary, and it's about as heartwarming as you can get with a movie that also involves a subplot about heroin.

A sequel, Three Men and a Little Lady, came out in 1990.

Danson played Jack, an actor and the baby's biological father, while Selleck played Peter, a successful architect and Guttenberg was Michael, a cartoonist known for drawing a popular cat. Nancy Travis played Mary's mother Sylvia, who was an actress, and they all reprised their roles in Little Lady.