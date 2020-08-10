The Bachelor's Vanessa Grimaldi Is Engaged to Joshua Wolfe

It looks like Vanessa Grimaldi's journey to find love has come to an end.
The Bachelor alum is engaged to Joshua Wolfe. The reality star announced the happy news on Instagram Monday, Aug. 10.
"August 9th, 2020 will forever be my favourite DAY OF MY LIFE!!!!!!!!!!!" she wrote alongside a few proposal pics. "@jbrwolfe YOU ARE MY EVERYTHING AND I CANNOT WAIT TO BE FOREVER AND EVER WITH YOU!!!!!! #Engaged."
The future groom popped the question at the Fairmont Le Château Frontenac in Quebec. The romantic setting was full of candles, music and champagne.
"She said yes," he wrote alongside a sweet snapshot.
Of course, many of her fellow Bachelor Nation members congratulated Grimaldi on the big news.
"Ahhh!!!! So beautiful" Becca Tilley wrote in the comments section of the post. "Congratulations!!! So happy for you!!!!"
Madison Prewett added, "So happy for you. My queen you deserve the world and more."
Grimaldi and Wolfe started dating in 2018 after Wolfe slid into her DMs.
"One year ago, on December 11th, at exactly 11:14 PM you said I love you," he wrote on their first anniversary in 2019. "You reciprocated. Hearing you say it back is one of the best feelings I've ever had. I had already fallen fast for you. But to hear you say you felt it too was something else. I had finally found it. True love. Real love. That I feel at home anywhere I am, as long as I'm with you kind of love. I [love] you @vanessagrimaldi30 Here's to continuing this journey we set out on a year ago today Happy anniversary Koala."
Grimaldi was previously engaged to Nick Viall, who she met on the 21st season of The Bachelor. The two broke up in 2017.
After hearing the big news, Viall shared his own congratulatory message. "Well thank god I followed you back a week ago to hear this news," he wrote in the comments section. "Congrats to you two! Lucky guy."