The Bachelor's Vanessa Grimaldi Is Engaged to Joshua Wolfe

It looks like Vanessa Grimaldi's journey to find love has come to an end.

The Bachelor alum is engaged to Joshua Wolfe. The reality star announced the happy news on Instagram Monday, Aug. 10.

"August 9th, 2020 will forever be my favourite DAY OF MY LIFE!!!!!!!!!!!" she wrote alongside a few proposal pics. "@jbrwolfe YOU ARE MY EVERYTHING AND I CANNOT WAIT TO BE FOREVER AND EVER WITH YOU!!!!!! #Engaged."

The future groom popped the question at the Fairmont Le Château Frontenac in Quebec. The romantic setting was full of candles, music and champagne.

"She said yes," he wrote alongside a sweet snapshot.

Of course, many of her fellow Bachelor Nation members congratulated Grimaldi on the big news.

"Ahhh!!!! So beautiful" Becca Tilley wrote in the comments section of the post. "Congratulations!!! So happy for you!!!!"

Madison Prewett added, "So happy for you. My queen you deserve the world and more."