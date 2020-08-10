Justin Hartley Continues to Fuel Sofia Pernas Romance Rumors Amid Chrishell Stause Divorce

Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas are teasing fans over their rumored romance.
It's been two months since the This Is Us actor was spotted kissing his former Young and The Restless co-star, and now Hartley and Pernas are adding more fuel to the relationship speculation. On Sunday, Aug. 9, the duo took to their Instagram Stories to share photos from their refreshing day by the pool.
In Pernas' picture, a man's arm can be seen holding onto a glass of Guinness. Though the man's head is out of frame in the social media snap, the watch on his wrist appears to resemble one that Hartley wore on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2019. Pernas, 31, captioned the photo with Lionel Richie lyrics, writing, "Easy like Sunday mornin'."
Meanwhile, Hartley, 43, posted a photo of himself in the pool with his dog, Paisley. Referencing Pernas' caption, Hartley wrote alongside the picture, "Paisley like Sunday mornin'."
While the rumored couple spent their weekend outdoors, many Netflix viewers were busy watching Selling Sunset, which stars Hartley's ex, Chrishell Stause.
The duo's divorce is one of the highlighted topics of the show's third season, which just premiered on the streaming service this past Friday, Aug. 7.
As fans may recall, Hartley filed for divorce from Stause in Nov. 2019, citing "irreconcilable differences." In the new season of the reality series, Stause claimed that Hartley texted her about their divorce filing.
During a Selling Sunset confessional, Stause shared, "Because of the crazy way in which this went down, people want answers, and I f--king want answers."
Stause, 39, also revealed on the show that after Hartley's sudden divorce filing, she wrote a letter to his 16-year-old daughter Isabella, who the actor shares with his first wife, Lindsay Hartley. As Stause explained, "I love her so much and I had to write a letter to her."
Over the weekend, the real estate agent and Days of Our Lives alum thanked fans for their support, but noted that she doesn't condone bullying. "I SO appreciate all the love you guys have given for #SellingSunset wow!" Stause tweeted. "That being said, some of you are attacking a certain person in defending me. I appreciate the sentiment because certain things made me mad too. But I hate feeling like someone is getting bullied."
As fans began to speculate who she was referring to, Stause explained, "No not me. I am trying to help what I see towards someone else in the cast."