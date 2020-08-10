Motorcycle Accident Victim Recalls Wrecking Her Face in Heartbreaking Botched Preview

Physical and emotional damage.

Tonight's all-new Botched looks as though it's going to be an heartbreaking one.

In this sneak peek, Drs. Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif are introduced to Hope, who's undergone seven surgeries to repair her face that was brutally damaged in a motorcycle accident.

"My leg was trapped so my upper body came over and I face-planted the I-beam behind the guard rail," Hope recalls.

Making the situation even more sad is that one of Hope's daughters—who, along with another, are accompanying their mom to her consultation—witnessed the wreck firsthand at just 10 years old. Luckily, she was unharmed.

What's also lucky? Hope's accident took place in front of a paramedic's house.

"So he came running over," her daughter says after explaining that he was prompted by her loud screams. "And he had her all ready before [the] ambulance even got there."

Dr. Dubrow notes that for Hope, "the unluckiest day in her life was also, weirdly, one of the luckiest."