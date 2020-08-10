Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt Welcome First Child Together: Revisit Their Love Story

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt have a newborn baby to marvel at.
The Gift of Forgiveness author and the Guardians of the Galaxy star have welcomed their first child together! The baby news was confirmed by Katherine's brother, Patrick Schwarzenegger, who was out shopping for a present on Sunday, Aug. 9. During a chat with a photographer, Patrick said that mom and baby are "doing great" and explained that he "just got her a little gift." The Midnight Sun actor also flashed his present, decorated in pink ribbon, to the camera.
The couple's new bundle of joy comes just over two years after the duo started dating. "They both really like each other," a source told E! News in June 2018. "Chris is smitten by Katherine and is super happy about how it's going so far." The insider also confirmed that Katherine's mom, Maria Shriver, set them up, explaining, "She knows Chris through mutual friends."
Chris and Katherine, who announced their engagement in Jan. 2019, went on to wed in a romantic ceremony in front of loved ones at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, Calif. The ceremony took place in June 2019, exactly one year after the couple first stepped out together.
In early 2020, Chris—who shares son Jack Pratt with ex-wife Anna Faris—spoke out about growing their family. In a conversation with E!'s Jason Kennedy, the 41-year-old said, "She's a great stepmom. She's, god-willing, gonna be a great mom one day."
And now that that day has arrived, let's take a look back at the couple's milestone moments together over the years!