Simon Cowell Speaks Out After Breaking His Back in Bike Accident

Simon Cowell is offering up some advice after suffering a major back injury.

The America's Got Talent judge took to social media on Sunday, Aug. 9, to share a message with fans following a scary bike accident over the weekend. "Some good advice...If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time," the 60-year-old star tweeted. "I have broken part of my back. Thank you to everyone for your kind messages."

Cowell, who was hospitalized and underwent surgery overnight on Saturday, Aug. 8, also thanked the nurses and doctors. "Some of the nicest people I have ever met," he noted. "Stay safe everyone."

A rep for Cowell told E! News over the weekend that he's "under observation and is doing fine." Per the rep, Cowell fell from his new electric bike while testing it in the courtyard of his Malibu home. As the spokesperson explained, "Simon has broken his back in a number of places."