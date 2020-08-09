Brie Bella Shares Adorable Family Photo One Week After Giving Birth to Her Baby Boy

Brie Bella is enjoying her family time.

On Saturday, August 8, the Total Bellas star took to Instagram to share a sweet and special photo of her little ones. "Can't believe it's been a week already," the reality TV personality captioned her post.

In the adorable snap, Brie cradled her newborn son and posed next to her 3-year-old daughter Birdie Danielson. While the proud parent hid her baby boy's face from the camera and covered him with a blanket, she and her toddler were all smiles.

Brie's family photo comes a week after she announced the birth of her second child, whom she shares with her husband Daniel Bryan. "It's a BOY!!!," she captioned her Instagram post on Sunday, August 2. "We are overwhelmed with joy and everyone is healthy!!!"

The reality TV star revealed that her little one was born the day before, on August 1. In fact, Brie went into labor shortly after her twin sister Nikki Bella.