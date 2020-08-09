Jason Derulo Knocks Out Will Smith's Teeth in Golf Video and You Won't Be Able to Look Away

Jason Derulo's latest video will have you going: "Mmm whatcha say?"

The 30-year-old singer made his 6.6 million Instagram followers jaws drop on Sunday afternoon. Jason and Will Smith joined forces for one viral video that showed the two playing a casual game of golf indoors. While it seemed like harmless fun, the "Savage Love" singer ended up knocking out Will's two front teeth.

Yes, you read that correctly!

In the short video clip, the 51-year-old actor is teaching Jason how to putt. Unfortunately for Will, things went south from there. It appeared Jason got a little too into the sport and swung his golf club brazenly. Of course, during that moment Will was standing right beside him.

"Put some ice on that," the singer suggested, to which the actor replied, "It's my turn. It's my turn. I only need one swing."

It's safe to say Jason's caption summed up the whole ordeal. "I don't like this game," he cheekily wrote.