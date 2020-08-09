Why Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Are Sparking Marriage Rumors

Wedding bells?
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are sparking marriage rumors less than a month after they got engaged. Fans began speculating that the couple tied the knot after the actress shared an interesting image on Instagram Stories.
On Friday, August 7, Nicola posted a close-up shot of Brooklyn's hand to show off his new jewelry piece. Fans quickly noticed the 21-year-old star was wearing a gold band on his ring finger. While the Bates Motel alum didn't add a caption to her post, the message seemed clear.
Plus, Brooklyn only added fuel to the fire with his latest Instagram post. On Sunday, August 9, he uploaded a picture of his leading lady wearing a black lingerie dress. "Mrs Beckham," one user commented. Another wrote, "Nicola Beckham."
Despite the wedding rumors, the couple has yet to address the speculation. And if there's one thing we know about the two, they know how to keep a secret.
Back in July, the duo shared the exciting and special news that they were engaged. However, Brooklyn revealed that he had actually popped the big question two weeks prior.
"Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world," he wrote on Instagram, alongside a romantic portrait that was taken by his baby sister Harper Beckham. "I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day. I love you baby xx."
Nicola also announced the engagement on her account.
"you've made me the luckiest girl in the world," she shared. "I can't wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby and thank you harper for this pic."
Making the couple's moment sweeter? The actress appeared to be wearing a dress by her future mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham, for her engagement. The bright-yellow design was part of the fashion mogul's spring and summer 2020 collection for her namesake label.
Of course, Victoria gushed over her son's announcement. "The MOST exciting news!! We could not be happier that @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz are getting married! Wishing you so much love and a lifetime of happiness," she shared. "We all love you both so much."
Dad David Beckham expressed the same sentiments. "Congratulations to these two beautiful people ... As they begin this exciting journey together we are so so happy for you guys," he said.
E! News has reached out to both Brooklyn and Nicola's reps for comment, and have yet to receive a response.