My Music Moments: Victoria Monét Shares the Soundtrack to Her Life

Victoria Monét is ready to take you into her world.

After years spent building up her resume as an in-demand, Grammy-nominated songwriter—she's worked with Fifth Harmony, Chloe x Halle and BFF Ariana Grande, to name a few—she's finally fully stepped into a spotlight all her own as a singer with the release of her debut album JAGUAR. Over the course of nine tracks, Monét delivers a set of songs steeped in sensuality, an R&B sound simply radiating warmth. The self-assured LP reveals an empowered artist in complete control of her vision, unfettered by the constraints of writing for someone else.

We're talking a real "star is born" moment here.

In celebration of JAGUAR's arrival on Aug. 7, E! News asked Monét to pull back the curtain on the artists and albums that have influenced her throughout her life and career. From the songs she can't live without to the one she hopes she'll never hear again, this is the soundtrack to her life.