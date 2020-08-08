Kanye West Dances with Daughter North, as Kim Kardashian Records the Sweet Moment

Kanye West is sharing his family moments.
The 43-year-old rapper and presidential hopeful took to Twitter on Friday, August 7, to share a candid video of him and his 7-year-old daughter North West. The two busted out their dance moves and recreated a viral video making the rounds online.
"IT'S FRI-YE-YE," Kanye captioned his post.
In the clip, which appeared to be recorded by Kim Kardashian, the father-daughter duo jumped out of a cart to show off their dancing skills. At one point, North asked her dad what day it was, and with a huge smile on his face, Kanye responded, "It's Friday then."
"Push The Feeling On" by Nightcrawlers started to play with the two having a fun time. The SKIMS founder was enjoying the special moment as well, and could be heard laughing at her daughter and husband.
"Saint, go!" Kim said in the video, however, the couple's 4-year-old son didn't make a cameo.
Kanye's family video comes almost two weeks after he and Kim reunited for the first time in recent weeks. In late July, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star flew to Wyoming to see her husband with a source telling E! News "it got very emotional."
As fans might recall, Kim's Wyoming visit happened just days after Kanye asked her for forgiveness following his tweets that he wanted a divorce.
"I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter," Kanye said on Saturday, July 25. "I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me."
Prior to Kanye's public apology, he had been posting messages about Kim and her family on social media. "Kriss [sic] don't play with me you and that calmye are not allowed around my children," the rapper wrote in a since-deleted tweet. "Ya'll tried to lock me up."
Another tweet read, "I put my life on my God that North's mom would never photograph her doing playboy and that's on God. I'm at the ranch... come and get me."
In light of the rapper's social media posts, Kim spoke out about her husband in a lengthy Instagram Story.
"As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar [sic] disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand," Kim began her message on Wednesday, July 22. "I've never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye's right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health."
"Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor," she continued. "People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try."
In closing, Kim asked her fans and followers to be sympathetic and "understanding" of Kanye's mental health struggles.
"We as a society talk about giving grace to the issue of mental health as a whole, however we should also give it to the individuals who are living with it in times when they need it the most," she concluded. "I kindly ask that the media and public give us the compassion and empathy that is needed so that we can get through this. Thank you for those who have expressed concern for Kanye's well being and for your understanding."
At the time, a separate insider explained that "Kim decided to speak out because her heart hurts for Kanye and anyone dealing with mental illness. She also wanted to dispel the ongoing misinformation being spread."
The insider also revealed, "there are no serious talks of divorce yet."