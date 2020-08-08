Charlize Theron's Daughters Make a Special Appearance During Her Virtual Birthday Party

Charlize Theron had a birthday to remember!

The Bombshell actress celebrated her 45th birthday on Friday, August 7, with her nearest and dearest. But in true 2020 fashion, the Oscar winner had to do things a little differently for her special day. Cue Zoom!

"My first virtual birthday party...I think my mom fell asleep 5 min in," Charlize captioned her Instagram post. "Thank you to everyone for the bday wishes! 2020 has been a rough one but today was a bright spot for sure."

The Mad Max: Fury Road alum shared a screenshot of her Zoom party, which also included a sweet candid photo from her two daughters: August, 5, and Jackson, 8. The trio could be seen smiling and laughing from ear-to-ear.

Soon after posting, Charlize's famous friends commented on the cuteness overload. "Happy Birthday love," January Jones replied with Jessica Chastain writing the same thing.

"Happy Birthday to the fiercest Queen of them all," Reese Witherspoon responded.