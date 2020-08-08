Demi Lovato Is Pretty in Pink While Celebrating 5-Month Anniversary With Fiancé Max Ehrich

Demi Lovato is feeling "cool for the summer."

The 27-year-old pop star and fiancé Max Ehrich celebrated their five-month anniversary on Friday, August 7. The newly engaged couple opted for a night out on the town and enjoyed a romantic dinner date at the celebrity hot-spot, Nobu.

"i love u baby happy anniversary," the Young and the Restless actor wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of he and Demi sharing a sweet kiss.

For the couple's special outing, it appeared the singer had love on the brain.

Demi donned a flirty fuchsia dress that featured puffed sleeves and a mod-style silhouette. She accessorized with heart-shaped drop earrings and a black-and-white handbag that was also shaped like a heart. Max also dressed up and rocked a black graphic tee and paint-splashed jeans.

The two weren't the only ones celebrating their anniversary. Demi and the 29-year-old actor were accompanied by influencer and beauty guru Nikita Dragun.