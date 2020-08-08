TikTok's Josh Richards Reveals Where He Stands With Nessa Barrett 2 Months After Breakup

People can't stop keeping tabs on Josh Richards.

With over 20 million followers on TikTok and more than 1 billion likes on his posts, the 18-year-old has developed a fan base that can't get enough of his life.

But with great success online also comes interest in romantic relationships. Back on June 18, Josh and Nessa Barrett went on YouTube where they confirmed they had split. The video titled "We Broke Up" received more than 8 million views.

In recent weeks, however, fans have been speculating that the twosome could be back together partly because of a recent TikTok cameo. The rumors certainly didn't stop when Josh wished Nessa a "happy birthday" online on Aug. 6. So what's really going on with these two?

"Me and Nessa are really good friends. We were friends before we started dating and everything like that so we kind of promised each other at the start that we were going to do everything we could to not lose that," Josh exclusively told E! News. "So, I mean, that's why we are still friends today. But yeah, that's kind of it for that. I'm not really doing anything in the dating world aspect right now."