All of the Virtual Cast Reunions Lifting Our Spirits: The Office, Lizzie McGuire and More

We get by with a little help from our friends. And by friends we mean the casts of our favorite shows.

As we all continue to practice social distancing due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, we're all finding comfort in old TV shows, binge-watching old episodes for a sense of companionship and calm.

And that's why so many virtual reunions among some of pop culture's most beloved casts have brought us so much joy since March.

From iconic films celebrating their anniversaries with digital hangouts, like The Parent Trap and Almost Famous, to beloved TV fams coming together, including The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, The Office and Lizzie McGuire, there's no such thing as too much nostalgia when it comes to virtual reunions—or should we say Zoom-unions?