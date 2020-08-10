Cheer's Jerry Harris Reveals His Back to School and College Must-Haves

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
You can, you will, you must get ready for school!
Although it's nice to relax and binge more than a few TV shows during summer break, many college students are looking forward to being part of their university once again. And although some may be learning from home this semester, Jerry Harris thinks there are still plenty of reasons to get excited.
"Always look forward to the future!" the Cheer star told E! News exclusively when partnering up with Walmart. "You're making lemonade out of lemons, and it's so inspiring. Keep finding ways to make the new school year a great one, even if it looks different than normal."
For starters, students may want to take a look at Jerry's favorite finds from Walmart that don't have to break the bank. From unique alarm clocks to a cell phone sanitizer, this cheerleader has you covered with great picks below.
Ninja Professional Blender with Single Serve Cup
"I think a blender like this Ninja professional blender is great for every day on-the-go snacks or meals."
Beats Solo 3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones
"I highly recommend a great pair of headphones, like the Beats Solo3 wireless on-ear headphones or these cute blue onn. on-ear headphones to help me get in the zone before an exam or competition."
Mainstays Extra Plush Lightweight Sherpa Throw Blanket
"This lightweight sherpa throw blanket is great for creating a cozy hangout space in my room."
Mainstays Faux Fur Saucer Chair
"I'm obsessed with this Mainstays faux fur saucer chair. It's perfect for studying or hanging out and scrolling through TikTok."
PhoneSpa Phone & Accessory UV-C Sanitizer
"PhoneSpa phone & accessory UV-C sanitizer. Need I say more? This is a MUST for college this year."
ASUS VivoBook Laptop
"ASUS VivoBook 15.6" FHD Display. A laptop is must have for a new school year in the classroom or at-home."
onn. 32 Inch Class 720P HD LED Roku Smart TV
"I can binge my favorite movies and TV shows—including Cheer—on this new onn. 32" Class 720P HD LED Roku Smart TV."
La Crosse Technology 617-148 Wireless Charging Alarm Clock
"The La Crosse Technology 617-148 wireless charging alarm clock with glowing light base keeps my nightstand tidy and helps me remember to charge my phone every night!"
