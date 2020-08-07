Nina Parker on Why Bravo's Race in America Special Is So Important

Nina Parker is giving a preview of what to expect from Race in America: A Movement Not a Moment.

This Sunday, the E! personality will host a special on Bravo at 10 p.m. which will feature difficult conversations with various Bravolebrities about racism, police brutality, white privilege, the Black Lives Matter Movement and other timely topics.

Garcelle Beauvais, Porsha Williams, Dr. Britten Cole, Leah McSweeney, Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker, Gizelle Bryant, Gregory Gourdet, Toya Bush-Harris and Dr. Eugene Harris, Dr. Simone Whitmore and Braunwyn Windham-Burke will all be participating in the discussions.

On Friday's Daily Pop, Parker teased, "Everybody's kind of talking about their experiences, especially because you see these Housewives and they're in their million dollar homes, I think people assume that maybe they don't get discriminated against. Someone like Porsha who lives on this estate and when she's out walking her dog, people think she doesn't live there and they're questioning her. Or Garcelle, who said people think she's her kids' nanny because they're biracial. It really shows you about really how ingrained racism is in society."