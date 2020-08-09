Here’s How To See Your Favorite Movies Come to Life

Turning a fantasy into reality.
It's never been easier to interact with all of your favorite films and characters in real life! Some of the most iconic movies of the past live on at Universal Theme Parks, allowing fans to reexperience the magic they felt when they were first introduced to flicks like Jurassic Park and E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.
The best thing about visiting either Universal Studios Hollywood or Universal Orlando Resort is that you won't just be getting a surface look at the various motion pictures around the parks. Nope—instead, you'll become a part of a movie's story through roller coasters, interactive 3D experiences and other rides!
Take Men in Black: Alien Attack for example. As part of this ride, you'll face off against a group of your fellow riders as you're launched into the middle of New York City, which is under siege by aliens.
Or there's the thrilling Revenge of the Mummy coaster, where you won't just plunge down steep hills, but you'll do so while being chased by the evil Mummy Imhotep!
Of course, there's no forgetting all of the Harry Potter magic present at both U.S. theme parks. Orlando's Wizarding World of Harry Potter has two lands, Diagon Alley and Hogsmeade, while Hollywood has Hogsmeade and the larger-than-life Hogwarts castle.
You'll do everything from take a scenic ride through Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry to fly deep into the Forbidden Forrest, in addition to encountering your favorites, Harry, Ron, and Hermione!
While the coronavirus pandemic has forced Universal Studios Hollywood to temporarily close—aside from the famed CityWalk, which is open on a limited basis—and Universal Orlando Resort to implement new safety guidelines like required face coverings and temperature checks, the theme parks' goal remains the same: allowing people to "ride the movies."
So whether that's in the near future or a year from now, prepare to step into the worlds created by King Kong, the Fast & Furious franchise, Transformers and so many more.
To get a better idea of what to look forward to, check out the below list of movie-inspired rides at Universal Theme Parks!
(E! and Universal Studios are both part of the NBCUniversal family)
