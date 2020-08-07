Nikki & Brie BellaBeyoncéBafta TV AWARDSEllen DeGeneresVideosPhotos

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020: Score Deals on Fall Trends Now

Shop clothing, shoes, decor and more that will get you in the fall spirit.

By Carolin Lehmann Aug 07, 2020
E-comm: Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020: Score Deals on Fall Trends Now

While melting in this heat, we're getting real excited for fall. And a fall shopping spree is just what the doctor ordered. Luckily, Nordstrom has some amazing deals on all the fall trends during their Anniversary Sale, happening now for Nordy Club Icons and Ambassadors. The sale begins on August 10 for Nordy Club Influencers, August 13 for Nordy Club Insiders and August 19 for the general public.

If the sale hasn't begun yet for you, you can still use your Nordy Club Personal Double Points Day to earn 2X the points on any day you choose. If you're not a card member, now is the time to sign up. Nordstrom is currently offering a deal where if you become a new credit card member and make a purchase that same day, you'll receive a $60 Bonus Note good for a future purchase.

But first: Check out the finds below that will put you in the fall spirit stat.

read
Madewell Disc Chain Necklace

How cool is this vintage-inspired chain with metal disks? Picture it paired with the perfect fall sweater. 

$34
$20
Nordstrom

BlankNYC Suede Miniskirt

This suede mini skirt is as fall-ready as it gets. Check out its sassy slit.

$98
$49
Nordstrom

Tory Burch Carson Stripe Leather Crossbody Bag

We love the sporty stripes on this leather crossbody bag. Plus, the chain detail on its strap adds a touch of glam.

$268
$150
Nordstrom

Alo High Waist Moto Leggings

Between the blue hue and mesh elements of these yoga pants, we're obsessed. Their moto style gives them an edge.

$114
$76
Nordstrom

Rachel Parcell Velvet Trim Felted Wool Panama Hat

This burgundy Panama hat is begging to worn on a crisp fall day. Its velvet band is the perfect final touch.

$59
$39
Nordstrom

Tory Burch Leigh Lug Sole Bootie

Between the chunky heel and T-logo wrap on the ankle, we're obsessed with these booties. They come in brown too.

$398
$250
Nordstrom

Topshop Glen Plaid Double Breasted Blazer

You know its fall when everyone starts whipping out their plaid blazers. This relatively affordable option has an on-trend oversize fit.

$100
$50
Nordstrom

Madewell Nine-Inch High Waist Skinny Jeans

We're obsessed with the buttons on these skinnies. They also have special pockets that hold you in.

$128
$85
Nordstrom

Bobbi Brown Full Size Crushed Lip Duo

Don't stress about putting together the perfect fall lip combo by simply picking up this set that does the work for you. It comes with a Crushed Lipstick in Sazan and a Crushed Oil-Infused Lip Gloss in Free Spirit.

$56
$29
Nordstrom

Voluspa Maison Blanc Macaron Maison Metallo Two-Wick Candle

This sweet candle scent has notes of vanilla, powdered sugar and, of course, macarons.

$18
$12
Nordstrom

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Diamond Throw Blanket

Barefoot Dreams blankets are the coziest for fall, and this one has some sweet tassels. The diamond print is perfect for the season. 

$168
$110
Nordstrom

Up next, shop the best beauty deals at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale. And if you're not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!

