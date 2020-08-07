How Cameron Diaz Helped Save Robbie Williams' Relationship With His Wife

Relationship help can sometimes come when you least expect it.

While Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field Williams are madly in love, their romance wasn't always perfect.

On the Aug. 5 episode of their podcast (Staying) At Home With the Williamses, the Hollywood couple opened up about a period of their relationship when they were on a break. But as Robbie recalled, a familiar actress was able to provide some guidance.

According to Robbie, he was visiting the Chateau Marmont hotel in Los Angeles one night when he began chatting with Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore.

"I'm floating around and we had split up and I was chatting away with people and I had started to chat with Drew and Cameron. I started to espouse about this brilliant person that I had just ended a relationship with and there were all of these words coming out of my mouth about how incredible you were, how beautiful, smart, funny," Robbie recalled to Ayda. "And Cameron Diaz said, ‘It doesn't sound like that one's over' and in that moment the universe went, ‘Go to Ayda, be with her, marry her.'"