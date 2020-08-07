Designer Venny Etienne on What It Was Like Dressing Beyoncé for Black Is King

Venny Etienne may not have won season 17 of Project Runway, but he's certainly winning at life right now: the Dallas fashion designer just created a custom look for none other than Beyoncé!

Queen Bey donned Venny's creation—a unique, broad-shouldered floral jacket—in her new visual album Black Is King, now streaming on Disney+. As he E! host told Morgan Stewart on Friday's Daily Pop, the opportunity came via Beyoncé's stylist, Zerina Akers.

"She just texted me and said, 'I may have something coming up that I'd like you to work on for B,'" Venny recalled. "And I'm like...'What?'"

After his phone call with Zerina, Venny got to work, and ultimately submitted six to seven sketches.

"We kind of went through them and kind of narrowed it down to this particular look," he said, as snapshots of the jacket appeared onscreen. "I mean, Zerina knows how to push you. 'Cause I was working with, I guess, details I would say that I haven't done before; like the broad, extended shoulders."

The Haitian-American designer continued, "And they don't want any excuses! They just want to see you make it happen."