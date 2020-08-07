TikTok Star Drea Okeke Was Quarantined in Nigeria For How Long?!

Close Up with family in quarantine.

2020 has been all about social distancing, quarantine and isolation—all due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic—and while most of us have been trapped at home, TikTok star Drea Okeke found herself stuck on a whole different continent!

The social media maven, who has nearly 5 million followers on TikTok alone, spilled the details on her predicament on Quibi's Close Up by E! News.

"I was quarantined in Nigeria," Okeke, better known as Drea KnowsBest, revealed. "I went back in March to go visit my parents and then I got stuck there because the flights—all international flights—were cancelled."

How long was Drea away from her Los Angeles home?

"A good four months," she told Close Up hosts Will Marfuggi and Courtney Tezeno.

But that didn't stop the comedian from continuing to post hilarious TikToks—especially those that highlighted how strict her parents are.