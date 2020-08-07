Selena Gomez Is Returning to TV Comedy in Hulu's Only Murderers In The Building

What a time to be a fan of Selena Gomez!

First the new song, then the new music video, then the trailer for her HBO Max cooking show, and now the announcement we've really been waiting for: She's coming back to comedy. Gomez will star in the new Hulu show Only Murderers In The Building alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short, and while there are no specific details on her character yet, the show's premise already has us ready to hit play.

Per Hulu, "The series follows three strangers (Martin, Short and Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one."

The show was co-created by Martin and writer John Hoffman, and Gomez will serve as an executive producer alongside Short, Jess Rosenthal, and Dan Fogelman, creator of This Is Us. If that's not enough talent and info to entice you, we're not sure what else we can even tell you.