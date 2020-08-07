Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen Split: Revisit the Longest and Shortest Bachelor Nation Relationships

It looks like it's over for Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen.
A source told E! News exclusively The Bachelorette stars have split. The news came almost three months after the pair celebrated their two-year anniversary.
Breakup rumors spread after Garrett shared his social media support for the "Thin Blue Line," a pro-police symbol associated with the Blue Lives Matter movement, and Becca noted she didn't align or agree with the post, calling it "tone-deaf."
"For those who are curious about my relationship with Garrett at this point, all I can say right now is that I don't know," she said on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast almost two weeks after Garrett published the post. "I can't give anything more than that. It's something that we are trying to work through, and discuss and do work on at home at this time, and that's where the work will remain and that's really the best I can give you at this point."
Fans also noticed the two haven't been engaging as much on social media. In fact, some Reddit sleuths claimed Garrett deleted his "Becca Spills" highlight reel on Instagram.
A source told E! News "Becca is still very upset with Garrett's comments and the controversy around it."
"Their lifestyles don't mesh anymore," the insider said. "Garrett wants different things and they came to a realization that they aren't compatible anymore."
The source also claimed they are "currently living separately."
"Garrett is doing a backpacking trip in the wilderness with his buddies and is taking time for himself," the insider added. "They are trying to keep it low-key because they are still working things out, but the relationship is definitely done."
Becca and Garrett met on the 14th season of The Bachelorette, where they got engaged. However, he soon came under fire for liking offensive posts on social media. Garrett later apologized for his actions and called them a "mindless double tap." He also insisted he "did not mean any harm" and that his likes "were not a true reflection" of him or his morals.
E! News has reached out to Becca and Garrett for comment.