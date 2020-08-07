Nikki & Brie BellaBeyoncéBafta TV AWARDSEllen DeGeneresVideosPhotos

Hoda Kotb Cries Happy Tears After Receiving Birthday Messages From TODAY Family & Daughter Haley

Jenna Bush-Hager surprised Hoda ahead of her 56th b-day and her daughter Haley even sent a touching tribute to her mama!

Hoda Kotb is feeling good this Friday!

The TODAY show anchor turns 56 this Sunday (Aug. 9) and her morning show family celebrated early today by showering her with early birthday wishes.

While reminiscing about her whirlwind year with Jenna Bush-Hager (Hoda got engaged to fiancé Joel Schiffman in November 2019 and she adopted daughter Hope several months prior in April), the mother of two shared, "Some people they get their blessings in their 20s, and some people get theirs in their 30s and 40s, and some people wait until their 50s, maybe even their 60s or even beyond. But when they come, they come. And there's something about getting them later, because you can't believe it. And that's kind of how I'm feeling. I'm happy for every birthday…I'm so happy I get this birthday with these kids and everything."

Hoda Kotb's Sweetest Moments With Her Kids

Jenna then surprised Hoda by revealing that dozens of TODAY staffers had video conferenced in to toast her ahead of her b-day. They also sent in 56 reasons they love working with Hoda, including, "You're always so authentic," "You're the same on air as off air," "You have a heart of gold" and "You inspire those around us."

"You make coming to work such a pleasure, " Jenna added.

Grab the Kleenex!

The sweet surprise messages caused both Hoda and Jenna to shed a few happy tears. But the emotional, heartwarming surprises didn't end there!

Maria Shriver sent in a self-filmed video gushing over Hoda and wishing her HBD before Jenna pulled up one final surprise: a video of Hoda's oldest daughter Haley Joy singing "Happy Birthday" to her mom!

Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman: Romance Rewind

"I love you mommy!" Haley said. Aw!

Watch the touching (slightly tear-jerking) tribute above in honor of the beloved TODAY anchor! And check out some of Hoda's sweetest family moments with her daughters in the photo gallery below.

(E! and TODAY are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

I

Hoda Kotb enjoys a day with her daughters Haley Joy and Hope Catherine around New York City together.

Queens of Halloween

Another Halloween in the books! Hoda and her first daughter spend their another Halloween together as their Sesame Street alter egos.

Family Forever

The Today show momma spends time with her own mom (and Haley's grandma!) in this cute group shot on Halloween 2019.

Party Time

The host shared this pic of her and her little one at a Sesame Street party in Oct. 2019.

Suns Out, Funs Out

The daytime talk show host spends a day splashing around the beach in Aug. 2019.

Gift for Mama

Haley Joy looks cute as a button celebrating her mom's 55th birthday this past August.

Instagram
Sweet Sister

"Look who is feeding Hope!" Kotb wrote on her Instagram in May 2019, showing off Haley feeding her newborn Hope.

Instagram
Friends for Life

Kathie Lee Gifford, Hoda's close friend and long-time former co-host at Today, met Hope in early May and they were all smiles all day.

Instagram
A Full House

In April, the 55-year-old host shared a photo of her full family for the first time on Instagram writing, "This is us xo."

Instagram
Welcome Hope Catherine!

It's a girl! Hoda introduced Hope to the world after surprising her Today show family on-air revealing that she had secretly adopted her second child.

Instagram
Birthday Girl

On Valentine's Day, the TV host celebrated Haley's second birthday and shared on Instagram how she felt saying, "So much love today."

Instagram
Ho Ho Home

The beaming TV personality spent Christmas with her mother, sister and daughter.

Instagram
Queen Bees

Haley celebrated her second Halloween by twinning with her mom in matching bee costumes.

Instagram
Apple of Her Eye

In August of 2018, the mother-daughter duo spent an autumn day together picking apples.

Instagram
Splashing Around

"I can't believe I get to do this .. #grateful" she wrote on her 54th birthday.

Instagram
Proud Mama

On Mother's Day, Today co-anchor Hoda posed with her one-year-old cutie, Haley, as she sported a cute tee with the word "mama."

Instagram
Mother's Day Duo

"Pre dawn photo shoots in bed are a blast," gushed the happy mom in a cute Insta selfie early on Mother's Day.

Instagram
Sixtieth Surprise

On March 2018, the Oklahoma-native celebrated partner Joel Schiffman's 60th birthday with their baby girl and a homemade cake.

Instagram
Post-Olympic Bliss

"Home!!!!!" announced the TV host on Instagram after spending two weeks covering the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Instagram
Pre-Olympics Shenanigans

The day before arriving in Pyeongchang for the 2018 Winter Olympics, the TV personality had some fun with her little sweetheart and her USA beanie.

Instagram
Football's Cutest Fan

Gooo Saints! Hoda and her little sport's fan cheered on the New Orleans Saints in their game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 14.

Instagram
Christmas Stripe Stars

"Santa we are ready!!!" the journalist wrote on this Christmas selfie with her mom, her partner and her little angel.

Instagram
Turkey Time

On November 23, Hoda posed with her partner and her baby girl for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Instagram
Hoppy Halloween!

For her first Halloween, Haley wore an adorable bunny costume as she enjoyed trick-or-treating in a stroller driven by her mom and her mom's long-term boyfriend.

Instagram
Lil Pumpkin

On October 26, Hoda dressed Haley in a jack-o-lantern costume writing on Instagram, "I couldn't wait !!"

Instagram
Selfie Stick Pic

During a Labor Day weekend beach trip, Hoda snapped a selfie with six-month-old Haley and the rest of the family, including her mom (left), sister (top right) and brother (right).

Instagram
Bundle of Joy

The Today co-anchor was overjoyed to spend Labor Day weekend with her bundle of joy.

NBC/Today
Today Show Debut

The three-month-old surprised her mama on on the Today Show for Mother's Day weekend in 2017, marking her debut television appearance.

Instagram
Baby Carrier Cutie

"Just because," the new mom captioned this cute photo.

Instagram
Loving Look

On April 18, 2017, the Today show host posted a selfie with her baby girl giving her the cutest look.

