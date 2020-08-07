How Cassadee Pope Found Her Voice For Her Most Personal Album Yet

Cassadee Pope is opening up like never before.

Fans have seen Cassadee over the years as a member of rock band Hey Monday and then win season three of NBC's The Voice. And now, with her new album Rise and Shine, she is ready to reveal her most personal side yet.

The hope is for music lovers to "get a closer look into the things I have gone through and the obstacles that I have overcome," she shared exclusively with E! News. "There are songs that hopefully will stitch you back up and make you feel good and help send you on your way into a happier headspace."

It'll be an emotional roller coaster, she warned. "A lot of people aren't as open with their feelings as I am," Cassadee added. "I love feelings, I love talking about them and letting them out and I know a lot of people aren't like that. So, I am hoping this record can help aid them into an emotional session with themselves."