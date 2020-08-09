You Won't Believe These Fascinating Facts About Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt is easily one of Hollywood's biggest stars.
So, it wouldn't be surprising if you felt you knew everything about the handsome A-lister. However, as Monday's premiere of 10 Things You Don't Know will showcase, there are plenty of fun facts to know about the Hollywood hunk—and we'd hate for you to miss out on the tidbits.
For starters, you'll never believe which Grammy-winner helped Pitt land on his feet when he first arrived in Los Angeles, Calif. We'll give you a hint, the artist is "the only one who'll walk across the fire for you."
Next up, did you know that Pitt was banned from entering China? Well, you can find out why below.
Oh, and we know you want to know why Pitt initially walked away from starring in Mr. & Mrs. Smith. SPOILER: It had something to do with his original co-star.
For these fascinating facts and others, scroll through the list below!
1. When Pitt arrived in Los Angeles, he had only $325 in his pocket. Despite having little money to his name, the then aspiring actor had a place to sleep thanks to singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge. The "I'm the Only One" singer let Pitt sleep on her couch.
And this wasn't the only way Etheridge helped Pitt! For Pitt's audition for Robert Redford's 1992 film A River Runs Through It, Etheridge helped him prep by teaching him how to fly fish.
"I taught Brad Pitt how to fly fish….he had this audition, that's back when they auditioned Brad Pitt," she said on her radio show in 2011. "He had an audition for A River Runs Through It. For the audition he came to my house because I had a swimming pool, and I taught him how to fly fish on the swimming pool."
2. Pitt found himself banned from entering China after starring in Seven Years in Tibet. The film was condemned by China for its positive portrayal of the Dalai Lama and conversely negative representation of the People's Republic of China.
Almost 20 years later, the ban was lifted and he visited the country to promote his 2016 film Allied.
3. Fans may not realize Pitt's deep appreciation for architecture. In fact, Pitt went on to do an informal apprenticeship at architect Frank Gehry's L.A. office after he renovated the wine cellar in Pitt and ex wife Jennifer Aniston's home.
4. Back in 1997, Playgirl obtained nude photos of Pitt, released them in their August issue and put the star on the cover.
As for how the images were obtained? Two years prior, a photographer trespassed onto hotel grounds where Pitt was staying with then girlfriend Gwyneth Paltrow.
Thus, the actor sued, earning a restraining order against the publication, forcing a total recall of the issue.
5. Even though Pitt brought the Mr. & Mrs. Smith script to director Doug Liman, he briefly backed out of the project because Nicole Kidman was originally attached as his co-star. According to producer Arnon Milchan's 2011 book Confidential: The Life of Secret Agent Turned Hollywood Tycoon, the actor felt he had no chemistry with the Big Little Lies star and only returned to the project once Angelina Jolie had signed on.
