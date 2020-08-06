Nikki & Brie BellaBeyoncéBafta TV AWARDSEllen DeGeneresVideosPhotos

High Fidelity Canceled After One Season: Find Out the Fates of All Your Favorite Shows

High Fidelity won't be returning for another season on Hulu—and it's not the only show whose fate has been recently decided.

High Fidelity, Zoe Kravitz, HuluPhillip Caruso/Hulu

Cue the sad songs: High Fidelity won't be returning to Hulu.

The critically-acclaimed drama series, which was a gender-swapped adaptation of the 2000 movie and 1995 book, has been canceled after just one season. It was a move that was met with sadness by much of the internet, spawning the hashtag #SaveHighFidelity. Even some famous fans voiced their disappointment. 

Mindy Kaling tweeted, "Oh I loved #HighFidelity! This is sad news." 

Star Zoë Kravitz posted a tribute after the news broke with a hashtag of her own. 

"I wanna give a shout out to my #highfidelity family," she wrote on Instagram. "Thank you for all the love and heart you put into this show. I'm in awe of all of you. And thank you to everyone who watched, loved and supported us. #BreakUpsSuck."

The series also starred Jake Lacy, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, and David H. Holmes

High Fidelity is not the only series to learn its fate in recent months. There's been good news and bad news, and some very bittersweet news as some shows have been renewed for final seasons, which at least gives us all time to prepare to grieve.  

photos
The TV Shows Ending in 2020

You can keep up with all the latest renewed, canceled, and final season news below! 

Phillip Caruso/Hulu
Canceled: High Fidelity (Hulu)

Hulu has said goodbye to the Zoe Kravitz-starring adaptation after one season. 

Freeform
Canceled: Siren (Freeform)

Freeform has canceled the mermaid drama after three seasons. 

CW
Renewed: Stargirl (The CW)

Not only has Stargirl been renewed for a second season, but it's officially making the move from DC Universe to The CW. 

Amazon
Renewed: The Boys (Amazon)

The anti-superhero drama will return for a season three on Amazon Prime Video. 

Jackson Davis for Netflix
Renewed: Outer Banks (Netflix)

The Netflix summer hit will return for a second season. 

Netflix
Ending: Dead To Me (Netflix)

The Netflix comedy will return for a third and final season. 

Christopher Saunders / Amazon Studios
Renewed: Hunters (Amazon)

Amazon's nazi-hunting show will return for a second season. 

Netflix
Renewed and Ending: The Crown (Netflix)

The original plan was to end with season five, but now creator Peter Morgan has changed his mind and the series will end after its sixth season, starring Imelda Staunton

Netflix
Ending: Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Netflix)

Sabrina's chilling adventures will end after the upcoming fourth season on Netflix. 

The CW
Canceled: Katy Keene (The CW)

The CW has said goodbye to Riverdale spinoff Katy Keene after one season.

Mike Yarish/Netflix
Ending: The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

Netflix has renewed the comedy for a third and final season.

Netflix
Renewed: Never Have I Ever (Netflix)

Netflix renewed Mindy Kaling's coming-of-age show for a second season.

NBC
Canceled: Council of Dads (NBC)

NBC has opted to disband the council after one season.

Netflix
Renewed and Ending: Lucifer (Netflix)

Despite previously announcing season five would be the final one for this Tom Ellis drama, Lucifer will return for a sixth—and final—season.

NBC
Renewed: Manifest (NBC)

NBC's big plane mystery is taking off for a third season. 

ABC
Canceled: The Baker and the Beauty (ABC)

This love story is unfortunately over for now.

ABC
Renewed: For Life (ABC)

ABC is in for a season two with this legal drama. 

NBC
Renewed: Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (NBC)

Jane Levy and her musical superpowers will return for a second season on NBC. 

NBC
Canceled: Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector (NBC)

The hunt is over for this NBC drama.

NBC
Canceled: Perfect Harmony (NBC)

Anna Camp and Bradley Whitford's musical comedy has had it swan song after just one season.

A&E
Canceled: Live PD (A&E)

This reality series hosted by Dan Abrams was canceled after weeks of protests around the world in the wake of George Floyd's death while in police custody.

Paramount Network
Canceled: Cops (Paramount Network)

The long-running reality show following police officers on the job has been canceled by Paramount Network.

Hulu
Canceled: Reprisal (Hulu)

Just one season for the drama starring Abigail Spencer on Hulu.

Hulu
Canceled: Harlots (Hulu)

Say goodbye to Harlots, it won't return for a fourth season.

Fox
Renewed: Prodigal Son (Fox)

Fox signed up for a second season of its serial killer drama. 

ABC
Canceled: Single Parents (ABC)

There won't be a third season for this comedy starring Taran Killam and Leighton Meester.

ABC
Renewed: Shark Tank (ABC)

Dust off your surefire ideas and get that pitch ready.

ABC
Renewed: A Million Little Things (ABC)

The drama continues for this ABC series.

ABC
Renewed: The Conners (ABC)

One of America's favorite families is back for more comedy.

ABC
Renewed: Who Wants to Be a Millionaire (ABC)

The game show isn't going anywhere.

photos
