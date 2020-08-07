Bravo Stars Gizelle Bryant and Leah McSweeney on the Importance of Talking to Their Kids About Racism

Creating a better world through conversation.

This Sunday, Bravo's Race in America: A Movement Not a Moment special will bring together stars, both Black and white, to have difficult but much-needed discussions about racism, police brutality, white privilege, the Black Lives Matter movement and more. E! News spoke exclusively with The Real Housewives of Potomac's Gizelle Bryant and The Real Housewives of New York City's Leah McSweeney about what it means to them to participate in the dialogue and shine a spotlight on injustices in our country.

"I was so happy that they asked me to be a part of it," Bryant tells E! News. "I feel like everybody is affected in some way, no matter if you're white or Black...We all saw what happened to George Floyd so we all are very clear [of the] things that have been going on in this country so everybody, all the Bravo-lebs, Black and white, were able to give their thoughts and feelings and tell their stories. And it's really about sharing that, from our perspective as well as what we can do so that we can really move forward and make some change. So we have some uncomfortable conversations, which, I think, viewers will really appreciate."