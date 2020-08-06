Nikki & Brie BellaBeyoncéBafta TV AWARDSEllen DeGeneresVideosPhotos

Score Deals on Almost Everything at the Cost Plus World Market Friends & Family Sale

Shop furniture, décor and more at 30% off.

By Carolin Lehmann Aug 06, 2020 10:18 PM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Its not everyday that Cost Plus World Market offers 30% off almost all of their goods. But now through August 10, they absolutely are! Just use the code 2020FAM while shopping to score these deals on items ranging from furniture to décor. You can also get an extra 10% off all curbside pick-up orders. 

Below, our favorite pieces from the Friends & Family Sale that you can order online.

Natural Wicker Loren Counter Stool

We love the chevron pattern on these wicker bar stools. They'll add a boho feel to your home.

$160
$112
World Market

Animaux Liquid Hand Soap

How cute is the wildlife packaging of these glass bottle soaps? They come in prickly pear, coconut hibiscus and milk and honey scents.

$10
$7
World Market

Oversized Ivory And Black Moroccan Tassel Bath Mat

Have you ever seen a cuter bath mat than this? We're digging the tassels.

$22
$15
World Market

Gold Disc Hoop Earrings

These special hoop earrings with half circles look super high end while actually being affordable.

$8
$6
World Market

Charcoal Gray Geo Nova Bath Towel

Switch out your bath towels for cuter ones like these with a geo pattern. They're are selling out quick, so shop fast!

$20
$14
World Market

Charcoal Gray Woven Aimee Counter Stool

We love the midcentury vibe of these counter stools. They have a pretty eucalyptus wood frame and woven rope seat.

$200
$140
World Market

White Lotus Capiz Tealight Candleholder

How stunning is this unique lotus-shaped candle holder? It shines when you place a tealight candle inside.

$8
$6
World Market

Blush Abstract Symbols Pouf

This special floor pouf will add so much style to your space. It has a dusty rose hue and cool design.

$45
$31
World Market

Art Deco Gable Cocktail Mixing Glass

If you didn't know you need a cocktail mixing glass, now you do. This roaring '20s-inspired option has a chic gold rim and will look fab on your bar cart.

$15
$11
World Market

Gray Washed Cotton Smock

This pullover apron will become your new kitchen essential with its cool crossed back and washed-denim feel.

$20
$14
World Market

Up next, shop August 2020 celeb book club picks from Jenna Bush Hager, Reese Witherspoon and more.

