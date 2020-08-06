Watch Chrishell Stause Claim Justin Hartley Texted Her About Divorce Filing on Selling Sunset

Chrishell Stause's divorce is taking center stage in season three of Selling Sunset, with new details emerging about her sudden divorce from Justin Hartley.
In a new preview for the Netflix reality show, shared exclusively by Today.com, the real estate agent tells friend and co-worker Mary Fitzgerald she learned of the devastating news in what some would describe as the worst way possible. "He texted me that we were filed. Forty-five minutes later the world knew," she cries.
"Because of the crazy way in which this went down, people want answers," Chrishell says in a confessional, adding, "and I f--king want answers."
The camera returns to focus on Mary who tells her, "That's sh--ty, like beyond s--tty," as she dabs at her tears with a tissue.
Chrishell responds, "I know people are saying we were only married for two years but it's like we were together for six years."
Mary notes that Chrishell "deserves more respect than that," which prompts the newly-single star to explain how Justin responds to conflict. "In a fight, like that's his go-to. Like, 'I'm out, I'm out.' I hate that kind of impulsive stuff but I always just thought that's an issue, we'll work through it," she explains.
But as Mary says, "Part of a relationship is you talk about it and, you know, compromise and try and change for the other person. But those are two different things. Getting upset and going down to the courthouse and filing—that's huge."
Chrishell agrees and adds, "If that's really what you wanted, there are better ways to go about it."
When Mary asks if Chrishell has talked to Justin since the divorce filing, she says yes, but notes that was the "end of the communication."
"What am I supposed to say? What do you say after that? It's like now I have to find a place to live. Now I have to scramble and figure this out, you know," Chrishell says.
Justin filed for the divorce in late November, citing "irreconcilable differences."
Neither the Selling Sunset or This Is Us stars have disclosed the cause of their split, but fans think it's likely the truth will come out when season three of the Netflix show is released.
Currently, Justin seems to be dating former Young and the Restless co-star Sofia Pernas, who he was spotted kissing in late May.
Meanwhile, Chrishell is focused on work after mourning the loss of her mother, who died in July following a brief fight with the same lung cancer that took the star's father a year prior. Chrishell said of her death, "In disbelief that you are gone. Feeling just about every emotion, but I find comfort knowing Dad is up there taking care of you and showing you the ropes like only he could."
Selling Sunset season three premieres Aug. 7 on Netflix.